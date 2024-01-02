Janesville Police investigate early New Years Day gunfire

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are investigating shots fired that happened early on New Years Day in Janesville, the city’s department explained Tuesday.

Janesville Police Department officers arrived just after midnight on Monday to the 1800 block of Green Forest Run for the report of shots fired. Officers noted finding evidence of gunfire in the area.

Police believe the shots fired was an isolated incident that is connected to one of the apartments in the building.

JPD said it did not receive information that anyone was hurt by gunshots.

No one has been arrested in this incident and JPD indicated others may be involved that have not been identified yet.

Anyone who has information on the shots fired should call Janesville Police Department at (608)755-3100, the Rock County Communications Center at (608)757-2244 or Crime Stoppers at (608)756-3636. You can also submit a tip using the P3 app.

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2024 WMTV. All rights reserved.