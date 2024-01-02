Janesville Police investigate early New Years Day gunfire

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are investigating shots fired that happened early on New Years Day in Janesville, the city’s department explained Tuesday.

Janesville Police Department officers arrived just after midnight on Monday to the 1800 block of Green Forest Run for the report of shots fired. Officers noted finding evidence of gunfire in the area.

Police believe the shots fired was an isolated incident that is connected to one of the apartments in the building.

JPD said it did not receive information that anyone was hurt by gunshots.

No one has been arrested in this incident and JPD indicated others may be involved that have not been identified yet.

Anyone who has information on the shots fired should call Janesville Police Department at (608)755-3100, the Rock County Communications Center at (608)757-2244 or Crime Stoppers at (608)756-3636. You can also submit a tip using the P3 app.

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2024 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old abducted in Indiana found at Kwik Trip in Barneveld
For the first time in nearly 50 years, a Pennsylvania animal shelter doesn’t have any dogs left.
Shelter has no dogs left in their kennels for first time in nearly 50 years
Waialua couple Pedro and Sara welcomed their first children Madalena Kahana and Robert Ka'ala...
‘A gift from God’: Couple welcomes twins born hours apart over Christmas weekend
The City of Madison shut down the State St. Campus Garage, Lake Street structure, on Dec. 27,...
Madison parking garage closed for good, slated for demolition
Traffic came to a crawl on the Beltline late Thursday morning as crews tried to corral a dog...
Dog found running along Beltline reunited with his family

Latest News

Tree with damage seen near the intersection of Femrite Dr. and Buckeye Rd.
Monona Police chase ends in triple fatal crash, DCI investigating
Photographed at Yale New Haven are, left to right: daughter Souli Morris, born at 12:02 am on...
Family welcomes twins born minutes apart but in separate years
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Silver Alert canceled for man missing out of Walworth County
A Connecticut family welcomed a pair of twins born just minutes apart but in separate years.
Family welcomes twins born minutes apart but in separate years