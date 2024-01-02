New year, more wine time: Under new state law Wisconsin wineries can stay open later

By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MILTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin winery owners are excited about a new state law allowing them to stay open until 2 a.m. instead of 9 p.m.

Timber Hill Winery Owner Amanda Stefl predicts the late hour option will be good for business. Stefl plans on readjusting their hours when the busy season starts in the summer.

Under previous law, wineries had to close by 9 p.m. in Wisconsin, but after a new alcohol bill was signed into law, now wineries can stay open as late as bars until 2 a.m.

”I don’t think it was fair,” Stefl said. “We’re a business just like some of the other businesses that could stay open until 2 a.m.”

She said the new curfew will keep their doors open later and open for more event opportunities.

”For us it’s a big deal because we opened this new location and we’ve been getting a lot of event inquiries and it’ll be great to have that opportunity to host events after nine o’clock,” Stefl said. ”Definitely don’t foresee being here until 2 a.m. on a Wednesday night by any means, but just evening the playing field for Wisconsin businesses and giving us more opportunities to bring in more of the events.”

Now the winery can host more live music, stand-up comedian shows and parties.

”People might want to stay and hangout until 10 p.m. even,” she said. “You know? 9 p.m. is early.”

She said the Wisconsin Wineries Association has been working to get this law passed for awhile and that they’re excited about growing the wine business in the Badger State.

The new law also allows wineries to open more than one location and serve hard alcohol.

