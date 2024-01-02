Only one day of sun this week

Increasing clouds today

Few flurries on Wednesday

Sun returns on Thursday!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The first week of the new year is looking very similar to what we experienced for most of last month: gray skies paired with mild temperatures. Despite the clouds, it will be a very quiet weather week with only a slight chance for flurries on Wednesday.

We do want to give you the First Alert that we’re in for a pattern change in the Midwest, starting this weekend. The jet stream will begin to shift closer to the Great Lakes, bringing the main storm system track along with it. We’ll be monitoring two main systems: one this weekend and one for the start of the next workweek. As of right now, it looks like there’s a good chance this weekend’s system will stay to our south.

What’s Coming Up...

Our skies cleared out overnight so enjoy any brief sunshine that you can this morning! Another batch of clouds will continue to move in through the morning, and we’ll be mainly overcast through the afternoon. Winds will be slightly breezy out of the southwest, at 10-15 mph. High temperatures will reach the mid-30s.

Clouds remain overnight, keeping temperatures mild. Lows will be in the upper 20s for most of us by Wednesday morning.

Gray skies continue through Wednesday, but as a small system passes to our northeast, some flurries will be possible through the day. No accumulating snow is expected, and it shouldn’t cause much of an issue on the roads. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low to mid-30s.

Looking Ahead...

Sunshine finally returns for Thursday, and Thursday only! Temperatures will be a bit cooler (especially in the morning), but it will be nice to have a break from the cloudiness.

Clouds return on Friday and stick around through the weekend. Most of the active weather will likely stay in Illinois and Indiana on Saturday and Sunday, but a few snow showers or spots of drizzle can’t be ruled out on Sunday.

We’ll watch for increased snow chances starting on Monday and continuing into the workweek as our next weather-maker moves in.

