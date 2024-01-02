Silver Alert issued for man missing out of Walworth County

Missing: Dennis E. Ryan, 73
Missing: Dennis E. Ryan, 73(Wisconsin Department of Justice)
By Taylor Bowden
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 3:41 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Walworth County, Wis. (WMTV) - A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday morning for a man missing out of Walworth County who is believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment

According to the alert, 73-year-old Dennis E. Ryan left his home in Pell Lake at around 10:00 p.m. Monday night and has not been seen or heard from since. The release adds, he was last seen on Primrose Road.

Ryan is a white man, standing 6 ft. 3 inches, weighing 195 lbs, with blue eyes, and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black winter hat and a red flannel shirt. His hair is described as blonde or strawberry.

It is believed that he is driving a 2016 black Jeep Patriot with a Wisconsin license plate reading AHT-4918.

If you have seen this man or have any information on where he is, you are asked to contact the Bloomfield Police Dept. at 262-279-3454.

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2024 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old abducted in Indiana found at Kwik Trip in Barneveld
For the first time in nearly 50 years, a Pennsylvania animal shelter doesn’t have any dogs left.
Shelter has no dogs left in their kennels for first time in nearly 50 years
Waialua couple Pedro and Sara welcomed their first children Madalena Kahana and Robert Ka'ala...
‘A gift from God’: Couple welcomes twins born hours apart over Christmas weekend
The City of Madison shut down the State St. Campus Garage, Lake Street structure, on Dec. 27,...
Madison parking garage closed for good, slated for demolition
Traffic came to a crawl on the Beltline late Thursday morning as crews tried to corral a dog...
Dog found running along Beltline reunited with his family

Latest News

The only sunny day of the week will be Thursday.
Only one day of sun this week
Tree with damage seen near the intersection of Femrite Dr. and Buckeye Rd.
Monona Police chase ends in triple fatal crash, DCI investigating
Cari Baeten of Verona holds a baby boy she gave birth to on November 29th, 2023. Baeten...
Bringing “Hope” to couples struggling to become parents: Verona woman gives birth for the 7th time, twice as a surrogate
Infertility can be devastating for those couples looking to start a family. Surrogacy can...
Bringing “Hope” to couples struggling to become parents: Verona woman gives birth for the 7th time