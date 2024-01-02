Bringing “Hope” to couples struggling to become parents: Verona woman gives birth for the 7th time, twice as a surrogate

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Infertility can be devastating for those couples looking to start a family. Surrogacy can often be a solution.

“We find amazing women to carry other people’s babies,” said Amy Kothe, co-founder of Hope Surrogacy in downtown Madison.

Founded in 2017, Hope Surrogacy has helped bring 65 babies into this world. Twenty of those babies were born in 2023.

“I do what I do because I love the fact that we can bring little humans into the world for people who desperately want them,” said Kothe. “Teaching women about the fact that they can possibly carry babies for other people is our number one job because the more surrogates we have, the more people we can help.”

Amy Kothe works at "Hope Surrogacy" connecting intended parents to surrogates (Tim Elliott)

Cari Baeten, 38, knows all about being pregnant. She’s given birth seven times. She lives in Verona with her husband and their five biological children. Her other two pregnancies were surrogacies.

“Having some close friends and family who struggled with infertility is what kind of what sparked the idea,” Baeten said of her decision to become a surrogate.

Baeten’s first surrogate baby was born in 2017. Baby Bianca went to a couple in Dane County. Baeten’s latest birth was November 29, 2023. She gave birth to a boy named Everett. Everett is the son of a gay couple living in the St. Louis area.

“I think for me, the second time it was really like I know how rewarding and how wonderful the first time was and how great and easy things turned out,” said Baeten

“It’s so rewarding. There is nothing more special, there is no better gift than you can give someone than a family,” said Katie Ellickson. Ellickson works as a surrogate coordinator for Hope Surrogacy. She joined the team after she gave birth to a baby boy via surrogacy back in March.

“One of the most common questions I got asked was ‘was it difficult giving the baby to his parents?’ and for me, I was surprised, it wasn’t at all,” said Ellickson. “As soon as I heard him cry, instinctually, I was like ‘that’s not what my baby sounds like. That’s not my baby at all.’”

Women have to meet certain criteria in order to be considered for surrogacy. For example, women must undergo a psychological education course to make sure their prepared for any emotions that arise during pregnancy and for when it’s time to hand the baby over to the intended parents.

Surrogacy isn’t cheap. Hope Surrogacy says most surrogates can expect to get paid a base fee of about $35,000 to $45,000. That cost is incurred by the intended parents.

“I think I would be lying if I said money wasn’t a part of it, it’s a major part of it,” said Ellickson. “There’s a lot of strain on your body, so you are compensated for what your body has to go through to be able to have that pregnancy.”

35-year-old Katie Ellickson shows off her baby bump. Ellickson gave birth as a surrogate in March 2023. (Katie Ellickson)

Most couples looking have a baby via surrogacy can expect to spend between $100,000 to $150,000 for the whole process, according to Kothe.

“That’s astronomical to have a child,” she said. “It kills us that an average family, an average couple may not be able to have a family. That is not fair.”

That’s why Hope Surrogacy has set up a foundation. They’re hoping for donations so they can help couples become parents.

Baeten says she is done having babies for herself and for other people. But if someone is thinking about becoming a surrogate, she suggests they check it out.

“It was such a great experience,” she said. “I would recommend it to someone who has had healthy pregnancies and I don’t think they would regret it.”

Surrogacy laws vary by state. Most states allow some form of surrogacy, but several states (Michigan, Nebraska, Louisiana) prohibit the practice entirely.

