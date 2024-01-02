Suspect in custody after Milwaukee police officer shot

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Milwaukee police officer is expected to survive after being shot on Tuesday morning, according to NBC affiliate TMJ4. A suspect is now in custody.

The Milwaukee Police Department said there was an active tactical investigation near the corner of Fairmount and Green Bay Avenue, near Lincoln Park. A large group of Milwaukee County deputies, Milwaukee firefighters and Milwaukee police officers were gathered in the area.

The Milwaukee Police Department said officers spoke with a 25-year-old suspect around 9:20 a.m. in the 1800 block of Fairmount Avenue, but he allegedly was not cooperating. The man allegedly fired a gun from the front of the home and officers fired back, according to Chief Jeffrey Norman.

Milwaukee Police Dept. said the suspect went back inside a home, while four children were inside, and refused to surrender. The suspect eventually released the children and surrender after several hours of negotiations, police said. Authorities also found a firearm.

Chief Norman indicated the injured officer is 38 years old and has been serving for 16 years.

This is a breaking news story and WMTV 15 News will update this article as details develop.

