16-year-old accused of threatening teen with a stun gun, Madison Police reports

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 16-year-old boy who allegedly threatened another teen with a stun gun was taken into custody Monday night, the Madison Police Department stated.

Three teenagers were playing with a stun gun when they got into an argument, which MPD said is when the teen suspect threatened one of them with the weapon.

Officers arrived around 8:45 p.m. to the 4300 block of Britta Drive and took the teen boy to the Juvenile Reception Center.

He faces charges of disorderly conduct while armed and possession of an electronic weapon.

