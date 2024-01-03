16-year-old accused of threatening teen with a stun gun, Madison Police reports

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 16-year-old boy who allegedly threatened another teen with a stun gun was taken into custody Monday night, the Madison Police Department stated.

Three teenagers were playing with a stun gun when they got into an argument, which MPD said is when the teen suspect threatened one of them with the weapon.

Officers arrived around 8:45 p.m. to the 4300 block of Britta Drive and took the teen boy to the Juvenile Reception Center.

He faces charges of disorderly conduct while armed and possession of an electronic weapon.

