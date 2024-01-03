Beloit families and dog escape duplex fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Fire Department says two families and at least one dog are safe after a duplex fire.

It happened Tuesday afternoon around 2 p.m.

Firefighters say the call came in to the 100 block of Bluff Street.

Everyone was able to escape before crews even arrived.

But the fire did cause significant damage to the duplex.

Two families are getting assistance from the American Red Cross.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital as a precaution. No other injuries were reported at the scene.

And there is no information on the cause of the fire.

The fire department does note due to the age of the home, and weather conditions a box alarm was pulled for response.

It thanked other departments for helping out.

There is no information on a damage estimate at this time.

