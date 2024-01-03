Few flurries possible today

Cloudy with flurries this afternoon

Sun returns on Thursday!

Quiet into the weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We have a lot of cloudiness in the forecast for today. A cold front is sweeping in from the north. That front will pass across southern Wisconsin this afternoon and into the early evening.

The front is expected to spark off a few flurries, but nothing more than that. There will be no accumulation for southern Wisconsin today.

What’s Coming Up...

Temperatures are going to struggle a bit with the clouds. Temperatures will only rise a few degrees from the lows this afternoon, topping off in the lower to middle 30s.

High pressure will take over for tomorrow. This ridge of high pressure will bring in lots of sunshine, but temperatures behind the cold front will be a bit cooler. Highs tomorrow are expected in the upper 20s. As we move through the end of the week and the weekend, fairly quiet but fairly cloudy weather is coming up.

Looking Ahead...

A weaker storm system will pass by to the south of here Sunday into Monday. It could bring a few scattered flurries or very light snow showers to the area. We are, however, tracking a larger storm system that could impact the weather toward Tuesday or Tuesday night of next week. This one has the potential of bringing bigger snow totals to the region. We will keep an eye on Tuesday of next week for a possible First Alert Weather Day.

