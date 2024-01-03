Hotel employee punched in the face trying to help a guest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An employee at the Madison Concourse Hotel was punched in the face while trying to help an intoxicated guest.

This is according to a report from Madison Police.

It happened early New Year’s Eve day.

Police say the employee was working to help the 27-year-old guest get safely back to her room when she threw the punch.

She eventually ended up in the Dane County jail.

And is facing charges of battery, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

