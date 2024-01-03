Jimmy Kimmel blasts Aaron Rodgers for suggesting connection to Jeffrey Epstein

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Jimmy Kimmel is blasting former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after Rodgers suggested the late night talk host’s name would appear on a list of Jeffrey Epstein’s associates.

Rodgers made the comments on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday.

“A lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, are really hoping that doesn’t come out,” Rodgers said.

“I’ll tell you what, if that list comes out, I definitely will be popping some sort of bottle,” Rodgers said later.

Kimmel fired back at Rodgers in a post on X, denying any association with Epstein.

“Dear (expletive): for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any ‘list’ other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality,” Kimmel said.

He also went so far as to threaten potentially taking Rodgers to court over the remarks.

“Your reckless words put my family in danger,” Kimmel said. “Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court.”

Previously sealed court records are expected to be made public soon after a judge ordered them to be unsealed in December. The judge said much of the information in them is already public.

