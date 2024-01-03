Jordan Love named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Packers quarterback Jordan Love has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week, the Green Bay Packers announced on their website Wednesday.

The Packers said this is the first time in Love’s career that he’s received this accolade.

According to the Packers, Love was 24-of-33 for 256 yards with three touchdowns and a 125.3 passer rating in Green Bay’s 33-10 win at Minnesota in Week 17. He also rushed for a touchdown.

Love completed passes to eight different players in the game, with WR Bo Melton, WR Jayden Reed and TE Tucker Kraft each recording six receptions. Reed caught two of the TDs and Melton the other, his first in the NFL.

The Packers said it was Love’s eighth game this season with multiple TD passes and no interceptions, which is tied for most in the league with San Francisco’s Brock Purdy. Love also has eight such games in his first 17 NFL starts, tied for second with Dan Marino and one behind Purdy’s nine to begin a career.

Love now has 30 passing TDs and four rushing TDs on the year, the Packers said, becoming just the second QB in franchise history to hit those marks in a single season. Aaron Rodgers did it twice, in 2009 (30/5) and ‘16 (40/4).

