Madison Police: Suspected drunk driver with three children in vehicle arrested

Police arrested an allegedly drunk driver early on New Year’s Day who had three children in the vehicle at the time, the Madison Police Department stated.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:49 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police arrested an allegedly drunk driver early on New Year’s Day who had three children in the vehicle at the time, the Madison Police Department stated.

Officers pulled the vehicle over for speeding around 1:05 a.m. on East Washington Avenue, near Highway 30. Two other adults and three children were inside the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop, according to Madison Police Department.

Police reported smelling intoxicants coming from the driver, who also allegedly had a revoked driver’s license.

Madison Police Dept. officers arrested a 37-year-old Milwaukee resident on suspicion of third-offense OWI with a passenger under 16 and having a suspended registration.

The department added that the others inside the vehicle were picked up by a sober driver

Copyright 2024 WMTV. All rights reserved.

