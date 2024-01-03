MPD: Madison Metro bus shot at with BB gun

The bus was driving along Schroeder Rd and S Gammon Rd at the time it was struck.
By Taylor Bowden
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:40 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison Metro bus was apparently hit with projectiles from a BB gun Tuesday night.

The Madison Police Department says just after 11:00 p.m. they received the call of an empty Metro bus that was hit by something at Schroeder Road and South Gammon Road. After investigating officials says the damage to the bus is similar to that caused by a BB gun.

The bus driver was the only person on the bus. They were not hurt.

MPD says they are going over nearby surveillance footage to try and find who may have shot at the bus. If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact the Madison Police Dept. at (608) 255-2345. Officials add that if you contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers with information that leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000 in cash. That number is (608) 266-6014.

