No arrests made in Beloit shooting on Christmas Day, victim expected to survive

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are still searching for the suspect accused in a shooting that wounded a 19-year-old man on Christmas Day in Beloit, the city’s spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday.

Beloit Director of Strategic Communications Sarah Lock said there is no one in custody for the shooting that happened just before 11 a.m. on Porter and Yates Avenues, near a community garden.

Lock also noted the 19-year-old victim is expected to survive. Officials took the man to a hospital following the shooting.

Neighbors in the area said at the time that there was yellow police tape that blocked off the area for several hours early Christmas morning.

