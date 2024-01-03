Several Chances of Snow In The Forecast

Precipitation ends after midnight

Sun returns Friday

Flurries this weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Our first few days of the new year have been cloudy ones, but after the possibility of a few flurries this evening, we are looking at sunnier days ahead, at least through the end of the workweek. Our clouds and flurries for the rest of the day are all due to a cold front that is heading south across our area. With the colder air moving in, temperatures by the morning will be in the upper teens.

Thursday will be a much sunnier day as high pressure takes control. Winds will be fairly light and even with plenty of sun, it will be a struggle to get our temperatures over the 30-degree mark. Clouds will be a slow comeback on Friday, and we’ll see more of a southerly flow which will help to bring our temperatures into the low to mid 30s.

What’s Coming Up...

This weekend we’re tracking a very weak system that may bring a few flurries for Saturday, but don’t expect much if any in terms of snow accumulation. Clouds will stay with us all weekend for the most part and highs will make it to the mid-30s.

Looking Ahead...

The weather maker that we are watching at the beginning of next week is going to be developing out of the southwest and is expected to intensify rapidly. There is still plenty of uncertainty with the track, intensity, and type of precipitation with this system. Any changes north or south with the track will make a big difference in what kind of precipitation we can get. If the low is just south of us, then we could get substantial precipitation and winds. If it is tracking well south, then we are taking lighter snow, but still windy and cold. Whichever way this system decides to develop, it does look like we are looking at some wintry weather possibly on Tuesday and Wednesday.

