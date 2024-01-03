She’s pretty and sweet, and she’s also Pet of the Week! Meet Izzy

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Looking for a smart, playful pup who will enjoy the company of others? Look no further, as this Pet of the Week is pretty Izzy, a 1-year-old mix.

Izzy spent most of her time in a shelter and has been enjoying the attention she receives at her foster home. Current dog owners would want to introduce Izzy to other dogs, as this sociable pup will thrive with continued stimulation.

Pet of the Week goes to Izzy! (Courtesy of Underdog Pet Rescue)

Izzy is able to coexist with cats, as her positive and happy energy allows her to have fun with different kinds of pets.

She also enjoys outdoor activities, such as playing in the water. Her clunky body creates some uncoordinated movements and will need more practice walking on leash. However, her sense of adventure will sure thrive in any active environment.

Interested in sweet Izzy? Anyone can apply today at http://www.underdogpetrescue.org/dog-application

