Silver Alert Issued: Missing Janesville Man

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A silver alert has been issued for a Janesville Man.

Law enforcement officials say they are looking for 86-year-old Robert Kenney.

Kenney is described at 5′6, with blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, brown plaid shirt, leather jacket, and blue tennis shoes.

Law enforcement believes he left his Janesville home around 12:00 P.M., Tuesday.

He was last known to be in the area of Highway 213 and County Highway A in the Town of Magnolia, Rock County.

He may be driving a 2019 Ford Escape, with license plates AGR7905.

Anyone with any information on Kenney should call Janesville Police at 608-757-2244 or Janesville Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636.

