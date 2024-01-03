Silver Alert Issued: Missing Janesville Man

Law enforcement is looking for missing Janesville Man.
Law enforcement is looking for missing Janesville Man.(Wisconsin Crime Alert Network)
By Mareah Ruefer
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A silver alert has been issued for a Janesville Man.

Law enforcement officials say they are looking for 86-year-old Robert Kenney.

Kenney is described at 5′6, with blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, brown plaid shirt, leather jacket, and blue tennis shoes.

Law enforcement believes he left his Janesville home around 12:00 P.M., Tuesday.

He was last known to be in the area of Highway 213 and County Highway A in the Town of Magnolia, Rock County.

He may be driving a 2019 Ford Escape, with license plates AGR7905.

Anyone with any information on Kenney should call Janesville Police at 608-757-2244 or Janesville Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636.

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2024 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old abducted in Indiana found at Kwik Trip in Barneveld
For the first time in nearly 50 years, a Pennsylvania animal shelter doesn’t have any dogs left.
Shelter has no dogs left in their kennels for first time in nearly 50 years
Waialua couple Pedro and Sara welcomed their first children Madalena Kahana and Robert Ka'ala...
‘A gift from God’: Couple welcomes twins born hours apart over Christmas weekend
The City of Madison shut down the State St. Campus Garage, Lake Street structure, on Dec. 27,...
Madison parking garage closed for good, slated for demolition
Traffic came to a crawl on the Beltline late Thursday morning as crews tried to corral a dog...
Dog found running along Beltline reunited with his family

Latest News

Wisconsin's Max Klesmit (11) fouls Iowa's Dasonte Bowen (5) during the first half of an NCAA...
No. 21 Wisconsin uses strong 2nd half to beat Iowa 83-72 for 3rd straight win
The city of Beloit Fire Department fights a duplex fire.
Beloit families and dog escape duplex fire
Madison Police Department, Wisconsin
Hotel employee punched in the face trying to help a guest
Winter Preparedness Week in Virginia
Snow plow driver calls for help after seeing crash