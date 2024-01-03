Snow plow driver calls for help after seeing crash

By Mareah Ruefer
Published: Jan. 2, 2024
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A snow plow driver calls for help after seeing a vehicle crash into a traffic pole, Madison Police Department said.

This happened early New Year’s Eve morning at S. Park Street and Erin Street, police say.

According to Madison Police, a 21-year-old man was allegedly driving too fast and tried to pass the snow plow on icy roads when he crashed.

No injuries were reported.

A portion of Park Street was closed for 30 minutes while the crash was cleaned up.

