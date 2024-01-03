Snow plow driver calls for help after seeing crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A snow plow driver calls for help after seeing a vehicle crash into a traffic pole, Madison Police Department said.

This happened early New Year’s Eve morning at S. Park Street and Erin Street, police say.

According to Madison Police, a 21-year-old man was allegedly driving too fast and tried to pass the snow plow on icy roads when he crashed.

No injuries were reported.

A portion of Park Street was closed for 30 minutes while the crash was cleaned up.

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2024 WMTV. All rights reserved.