Wisconsin State Capitol among several state Capitols nationwide who received email threat

FILE - A man walks by the Wisconsin Capitol, Oct. 10, 2012, in Madison, Wis. Democratic voters...
FILE - A man walks by the Wisconsin Capitol, Oct. 10, 2012, in Madison, Wis. Democratic voters hoping to undo Republican-drawn Wisconsin legislative district boundary maps told the new liberal-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, that it should draw new maps by March 2024 that would force every lawmaker to stand for election under redrawn lines in 2024. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer, File)(Scott Bauer | AP)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Capitol building was among the state complexes across the U.S. that received a threat Wednesday, a spokesperson confirms.

A spokesperson for the Wisconsin Department of Administration said they received a threatening email, much like others have across the country. The building has not been evacuated.

Capitol Police have taken extra precautions, such as additional sweeps and more patrols, in response to the email, according to the spokesperson.

Someone convicted of making a terroristic threat in Wisconsin faces up to 3.5 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

According to NBC News, at least five state capitol complexes across the U.S. were forced to evacuate Wednesday morning due to bomb threats.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the Kentucky State Police asked everyone to evacuate while it investigated a threat received by the Sec. of State’s Office. The building was cleared for people to return to by 12:30 p.m.

A spokesperson for the Michigan State Police also confirmed that there had been a bomb threat to the state Capitol on Wednesday morning through email. The building was swept and it was determined there was no threat.

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2024 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old abducted in Indiana found at Kwik Trip in Barneveld
Tree with damage seen near the intersection of Femrite Dr. and Buckeye Rd.
Monona Police chase ends in triple fatal crash, DCI investigating
Waialua couple Pedro and Sara welcomed their first children Madalena Kahana and Robert Ka'ala...
‘A gift from God’: Couple welcomes twins born hours apart over Christmas weekend
For the first time in nearly 50 years, a Pennsylvania animal shelter doesn’t have any dogs left.
Shelter has no dogs left in their kennels for first time in nearly 50 years
The City of Madison shut down the State St. Campus Garage, Lake Street structure, on Dec. 27,...
Madison parking garage closed for good, slated for demolition

Latest News

Pet of the Week
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws before an NFL football game against the...
Jimmy Kimmel blasts Aaron Rodgers for suggesting connection to Jeffrey Epstein
Rodgers made the comments on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday.
Jimmy Kimmel blasts Aaron Rodgers for suggesting connection to Jeffrey Epstein
Rodgers made the comments on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday.
Jimmy Kimmel blasts Aaron Rodgers for suggesting connection to Jeffrey Epstein