Wisconsin State Capitol among several state Capitols nationwide who received email threat

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Capitol building was among the state complexes across the U.S. that received a threat Wednesday, a spokesperson confirms.

A spokesperson for the Wisconsin Department of Administration said they received a threatening email, much like others have across the country. The building has not been evacuated.

Capitol Police have taken extra precautions, such as additional sweeps and more patrols, in response to the email, according to the spokesperson.

Someone convicted of making a terroristic threat in Wisconsin faces up to 3.5 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

According to NBC News, at least five state capitol complexes across the U.S. were forced to evacuate Wednesday morning due to bomb threats.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the Kentucky State Police asked everyone to evacuate while it investigated a threat received by the Sec. of State’s Office. The building was cleared for people to return to by 12:30 p.m.

A spokesperson for the Michigan State Police also confirmed that there had been a bomb threat to the state Capitol on Wednesday morning through email. The building was swept and it was determined there was no threat.

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2024 WMTV. All rights reserved.