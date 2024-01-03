Woman robbed after leaving Madison casino, police report

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman’s lucky New Year’s win at a Madison casino ended with a robbery, police reported on Tuesday.

A woman and her husband told police they were walking to their vehicle before 2:15 a.m. Monday at Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison, on the 4000 block of Evan Acres Road, when a stranger came up to them and asked for a ride.

When the couple said no, the suspect allegedly grabbed the woman’s purse and ripped it from her before running away. The woman had just won several thousand dollars at the casino, according to MPD.

Police have not arrested anyone in this case and are sifting through digital evidence of the theft, MPD added.

