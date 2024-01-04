3-year-old dies after being shot by stray bullet on New Year’s Eve

By Lydian Kennin, Bria Bolden, Jacob Gallant and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:28 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Police say a 3-year-old Tennessee boy died after he was shot by a stray bullet from apparent “celebratory gunfire” on New Year’s Eve.

The Memphis Police Department says 3-year-old Brayden Smith was shot by a stray bullet while inside his family’s apartment on New Year’s Eve, WMC reports. Officers responded to the scene just before 6 p.m. Sunday.

The toddler was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after he was hit by the bullet, which came through the window of the apartment. His death was confirmed by police Wednesday afternoon.

Brayden Smith, 3, died Wednesday after he was struck by a stray bullet in Northeast Memphis...
Brayden Smith, 3, died Wednesday after he was struck by a stray bullet in Northeast Memphis from celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve. Police say the child was inside an apartment with family when a bullet came inside through the window.(GoFundMe)

Police say preliminary information points to a random bullet that hit Brayden from a different part of the apartment complex. The gunman has not been found.

“Our investigators are working tirelessly and diligently to bring those responsible to justice,” said police in a statement.

While the investigation is ongoing, community members are looking to show support for the toddler’s family and hope the person who pulled the trigger comes forward.

Larry Hunter works with the Touched by an Angel organization, which gave out meals Tuesday to residents at the apartment complex.

“You’re at home. You’re thinking you’re in a place of safety, and a bullet came from nowhere. It really bothered me. It could’ve been my son, my grandson, your son,” Hunter said. “We have to come together and say, ‘Enough is enough.’”

Police say that between 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and 3 a.m. on New Year’s Day, there were more than 327 gunshots recorded by the department’s gunfire detection software. Dispatchers received 195 calls of shots fired.

“We’ve tried to stress that... celebratory gunfire is illegal and celebratory gunfire leads to tragic events like this and we just have to stop shooting these guns,” Assistant Police Chief Don Crowe said.

A GoFundMe has been launched to help Brayden’s family with funeral expenses.

Copyright 2024 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old abducted in Indiana found at Kwik Trip in Barneveld
Tree with damage seen near the intersection of Femrite Dr. and Buckeye Rd.
Monona Police chase ends in triple fatal crash, DCI investigating
Waialua couple Pedro and Sara welcomed their first children Madalena Kahana and Robert Ka'ala...
‘A gift from God’: Couple welcomes twins born hours apart over Christmas weekend
For the first time in nearly 50 years, a Pennsylvania animal shelter doesn’t have any dogs left.
Shelter has no dogs left in their kennels for first time in nearly 50 years
The City of Madison shut down the State St. Campus Garage, Lake Street structure, on Dec. 27,...
Madison parking garage closed for good, slated for demolition

Latest News

An Iranian girl holds up a portrait of the late Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who...
Iran says at least 84 were killed in blasts at a ceremony honoring slain general
Management at the Citadel Mall says they will be increasing patrols after a deadly Christmas...
The Citadel Mall responses to Christmas Eve shooting
FILE - Jeffrey Epstein appears in court, July 30, 2008, in West Palm Beach, Fla. On Monday,...
Unsealed court records offer new detail on old sex abuse allegations against Jeffrey Epstein
Ned Lease teaches an auto class at Oregon High School every Wednesday night.
Class at Oregon High School gears up younger generation for auto industry