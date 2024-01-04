Applications open through Jan. 31 for Alice in Dairyland

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is calling anyone who has a passion for agriculture to apply for the 77th Alice in Dairyland.

As an ambassador, the position promotes Wisconsin’s agricultural industry and shares the history of Wisconsin agriculture.

Beyond serving as a full-time spokesperson, other duties includes giving classroom presentations, writing and delivering speeches at events, creating marketing plans, and networking with others in the industry.

“Serving as Alice in Dairyland is a once in a lifetime opportunity and I will be forever thankful for this experience,” said Ashley Hagenow, 76th Alice in Dairyland.

“In this role, you are a teacher, communicator, agri-marketer, professional speaker, media professional, relationship builder, student, and so much more. Serving as an ambassador for Wisconsin agriculture is the most rewarding and exhilarating experience. I look forward to continuing the important work of promoting Wisconsin’s diverse and abundant agriculture industry while developing skills to use throughout my career!”

Requirements for applicants include:

Must be female, a Wisconsin resident, and at least 21 years old

At least three years of experience, education, or training in communications, marketing, public relations, or education

Have an interest in Wisconsin agriculture

Have public speaking experience

The position will begin July 8 and is a one-year, full-time, contractual role. Applicants will need to provide a cover letter, completed application form, resume, three professional references, and contact information to DATCPAlice@wisconsin.gov or PO Box 8911, Madison, WI 53708-8911.

The application is due on Jan. 31 by 4:30 p.m. To find the application materials, head over to the Alice in Dairyland website.

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2024 WMTV. All rights reserved.