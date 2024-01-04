Applications open through Jan. 31 for Alice in Dairyland

The DATCP is calling anyone who has a passion for agriculture to apply for the 77th Alice in Dairyland.
By Alyssa Rodriguez
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is calling anyone who has a passion for agriculture to apply for the 77th Alice in Dairyland.

As an ambassador, the position promotes Wisconsin’s agricultural industry and shares the history of Wisconsin agriculture.

Beyond serving as a full-time spokesperson, other duties includes giving classroom presentations, writing and delivering speeches at events, creating marketing plans, and networking with others in the industry.

“Serving as Alice in Dairyland is a once in a lifetime opportunity and I will be forever thankful for this experience,” said Ashley Hagenow, 76th Alice in Dairyland.

“In this role, you are a teacher, communicator, agri-marketer, professional speaker, media professional, relationship builder, student, and so much more. Serving as an ambassador for Wisconsin agriculture is the most rewarding and exhilarating experience. I look forward to continuing the important work of promoting Wisconsin’s diverse and abundant agriculture industry while developing skills to use throughout my career!”

Requirements for applicants include:

  • Must be female, a Wisconsin resident, and at least 21 years old
  • At least three years of experience, education, or training in communications, marketing, public relations, or education
  • Have an interest in Wisconsin agriculture
  • Have public speaking experience

The position will begin July 8 and is a one-year, full-time, contractual role. Applicants will need to provide a cover letter, completed application form, resume, three professional references, and contact information to DATCPAlice@wisconsin.gov or PO Box 8911, Madison, WI 53708-8911.

The application is due on Jan. 31 by 4:30 p.m. To find the application materials, head over to the Alice in Dairyland website.

