Carbon monoxide enters through window at east side apartment

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Firefighters were dispatched Tuesday afternoon to investigate a carbon monoxide alarm at an east side apartment.

Firefighters reported to the 1100 block of E. Dayton St. where a resident directed them to their apartment. Shortly after, a carbon monoxide alarm was heard, and readings were found to be around 50-100 parts per million. At that time, no potential sources of the carbon monoxide could be identified.

Firefighters found that carbon levels were lower in the second and third floors, with readings coming in at 20-30 ppm. Reading spiked to 2000 ppm once the crew checked the furnace exhaust pipe outside the residence. However, readings were minimal inside the basement where the furnace was located.

The room containing the furnace was locked and firefighters were unable to access it.

An occupant said they often keep windows cracked open, and it is believed the exterior furnace allowed for the carbon monoxide to enter through the windows.

No residents reported any sickness or symptoms that go with carbon monoxide poisoning.

