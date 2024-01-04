Class at Oregon High School gears up younger generation for auto industry

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Creating the next wave of automotive mechanics. A night class at Oregon High School is doing just that.

The class is run by the Dane County School Consortium. About 20 students from surrounding high schools gather every Wednesday night.

It’s all to learn what instructor Ned Lease calls ‘the highest skill of skilled trades.’

“Learning automotive as an automotive student is the highest skill of the skilled trades,” Lease said. “(The students) put in the extra time after school and after sports and other commitments to do their homework and do their school work, and they come here and work.”

Lease has been teaching the auto class over the last seven years.

“I took this over from my mentor and passing on all of his knowledge and learning from industry partners... that’s what makes a difference,” Lease said.

For an industry always looking for extra hands, Lease said he’s seeing excitement grow within the younger generations.

“We’ve seen kids that come in with a lot more skills,” Lease said. “They’re a lot more driven to perform in the industry and they just have a lot more passion for the industry of automotive.”

It’s even fueled passion in students like Lukas Gratz, who never thought he’d see himself in the industry.

“A lot of it was just exposing people to the opportunity because before I even knew about it, I was like, ‘No way I’m going to be working at a dealership in high school,’ you know?” Gratz said. “But, yeah, it’s definitely been pretty cool.”

As students like Gratz and others continue to learn, opportunities lie a short trip down the road.

“Employers are taking note of it,” Lease said. “These students are showing the dedication that it takes.”

The class runs Wednesday’s from 6-9 p.m. For students who may be interested in learning about the auto industry, click here.

