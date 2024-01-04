No injuries reported after plane flips over at Middleton airport

No injuries reported after plane flips over at Middleton airport
No injuries reported after plane flips over at Middleton airport(WMTV)
By Eliana Schreiber
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Emergency crews responded to a plane that flipped over before taking off at the Middleton airport, according to Middleton Police.

Middleton Police, Middleton Fire Dept. and Middleton EMS all responded to the Middleton Municipal Airport at 8300 Airport Road just before 1 p.m. Thursday.

The pilot was the sole occupant of the plane at the time of the incident, Middleton Police said, but he was not injured.

This is a developing story. WMTV 15 News has a crew headed to the scene, and will update this story with more information as soon as it becomes available.

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2024 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old abducted in Indiana found at Kwik Trip in Barneveld
Tree with damage seen near the intersection of Femrite Dr. and Buckeye Rd.
Monona Police chase ends in triple fatal crash, DCI investigating
Waialua couple Pedro and Sara welcomed their first children Madalena Kahana and Robert Ka'ala...
‘A gift from God’: Couple welcomes twins born hours apart over Christmas weekend
Traffic came to a crawl on the Beltline late Thursday morning as crews tried to corral a dog...
Dog found running along Beltline reunited with his family
High-speed chase in Dodge, Jefferson counties ends in 2 arrests

Latest News

Exploding toilet at a Dunkin’ store in Florida left a customer filthy and injured, lawsuit claims
Oregon Public Library’s new location set to open Thursday
Madison Police Department creates new Hate Crimes Task Force
Supreme Court of Wisconsin
Wisconsin redistricting consultants to be paid up to $100,000 each