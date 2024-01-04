No injuries reported after plane flips over at Middleton airport

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Emergency crews responded to a plane that flipped over before taking off at the Middleton airport, according to Middleton Police.

Middleton Police, Middleton Fire Dept. and Middleton EMS all responded to the Middleton Municipal Airport at 8300 Airport Road just before 1 p.m. Thursday.

The pilot was the sole occupant of the plane at the time of the incident, Middleton Police said, but he was not injured.

This is a developing story. WMTV 15 News has a crew headed to the scene, and will update this story with more information as soon as it becomes available.

