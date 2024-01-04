Fitchburg man sentenced to four years for possessing an illegal gun

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Fitchburg man was sentenced Tuesday to four years in federal prison for illegal possession of a firearm as a felon.

On Oct. 19, 2023, Calvin Henderson, 46, pleaded guilty to this charge. Law enforcement performed a search warrant at Henderson’s apartment on Jan. 26. There, officials recovered three handguns and drug packaging. They allege Henderson admitted that the handguns belonged to him, and that he flushed cocaine down the toilet before officials arrived.

Henderson is legally unable to possess firearms due to having prior felony convictions, such as substantial battery and possessing a firearm as a felon.

The four year-sentencing comes from perceived danger of Henderson having firearms and drugs in his possession, as well as a long criminal history.

