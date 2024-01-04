Iowa County official documents reveal suspect communication weeks before alleged kidnapping

BARNEVELD, Wis. (WMTV) -The alleged kidnappers of an 11-year-old girl were possibly in contact with her weeks before the abduction.

The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests of three suspects, all from South Dakota, on New Year’s Eve: Zachary Delozier, Sara Gaudino and Isaiah Schryvers.

Wells County Circuit Court Judge Kenton Kiracofe issued arrest warrants for all three suspects, requesting each of their bails to be set at $10,000.

Kidnapping suspects from Left to Right: Zachary Delozier, Sara Gaudino, Isaiah Schryvers. (Iowa County Sheriff's Office)

The girl’s mom told police she did not know who the suspects were and believed they took her daughter for crimes against her will, according to the probable cause affidavits. The daughter told police she remembered being with her parents at home and then waking up in a vehicle with the three suspects, not knowing where she was or how she got to Wisconsin.

“With stuff like this, there’s a lot of fear. We’re in small town America, people don’t think that this stuff should be happening in our backyard,” Iowa County Sheriff Mike Peterson said. “We have a couple major highways that come through our area, and we don’t know what’s coming through on a daily basis.”

In the affidavits, officials detail how a mother reported her daughter had been abducted to the Wells County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana on Dec. 30, 2023. She also told police two people had been sexting her daughter within the last few weeks. The woman said she knew one of them was an adult, but didn’t know his name because he allegedly used multiple social media accounts under different names, according to the document.

“A lot of times a lot of this stuff does start on social media and on the Internet, gaming or wherever. These people are smooth talkers and they will try to convince anyone to be able to come with them,” Sheriff Peterson said.

The sheriff reminds parents and guardians to be watchful of their child’s social media accounts. “We always need to have a visual eye and sometimes we need to turn that fear into just having a good communication with our kids,” Sheriff Peterson said.

Authorities determined a white Dodge Caravan with out of state plates was the suspect vehicle and determined one of the suspects was Zackary Delozier, of South Dakota, by linking his phone number to a number her daughter called.

Multiple FLOCK cameras spotted a white Dodge Caravan with South Dakota plates heading toward Chicago across Indiana, and the affadavit later alleges Delozier’s cell phone was tracked across the state of Wisconsin after midnight on Dec. 31.

Indiana State Police called Wisconsin State Police, who were able to track down the suspect vehicle in Barneveld. Authorities took Delozier, 27, and the two other suspects into custody and transported them to the Iowa County Jail.

Authorities found a firearm during the arrest of the three suspects, according to the affidavit.

Delozier has not waived extradition and will have a hearing at 2 p.m. on Friday in Iowa County. Gaudino, 23, and Schryvers, 24, both waived extradition in a hearing on Tuesday.

All three suspects are looking at a Level 5 felony of kidnapping, which according to Indiana law, carries a penalty of up to six years in prison and a fine of $10,000. It is the second-lowest felony level in the state.

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2024 WMTV. All rights reserved.