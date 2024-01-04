Madison man sentenced after being found with 54 bags of marijuana

By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man was sentenced Wednesday after being found with 54 bags of marijuana during a traffic stop in November 2022.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice said Robert Goldsberry, 29, was pulled over for speeding last year on Hwy. 51. Police could smell marijuana coming from inside the car before Goldsberry sped away, running several red lights.

Goldsberry then crashed into a traffic sign and ran. When he was finally arrested, he had $3,000 in his pockets, the DOJ said.

The 29-year-old’s car had 54 bags of marijuana, 156 oxycodone pills and a loaded gun, which was illegal as he was a prior felon. Officials said he had previously been convicted for armed robbery, substantial battery and drug dealing.

The man was sentenced to six years in federal prison. Judge William Conley explained the sentence came as a result of Goldsberry’s life in and out of prison and history dealing drugs.

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2024 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old abducted in Indiana found at Kwik Trip in Barneveld
Tree with damage seen near the intersection of Femrite Dr. and Buckeye Rd.
Monona Police chase ends in triple fatal crash, DCI investigating
Waialua couple Pedro and Sara welcomed their first children Madalena Kahana and Robert Ka'ala...
‘A gift from God’: Couple welcomes twins born hours apart over Christmas weekend
For the first time in nearly 50 years, a Pennsylvania animal shelter doesn’t have any dogs left.
Shelter has no dogs left in their kennels for first time in nearly 50 years
The City of Madison shut down the State St. Campus Garage, Lake Street structure, on Dec. 27,...
Madison parking garage closed for good, slated for demolition

Latest News

Gavel.
Fitchburg man sentenced to four years for possessing an illegal gun
Jack Hall, recipient of the Distinguished Service Cross and Purple Heart, turned 100 Wednesday.
WWII Purple Heart, Distinguished Service Cross recipient turns 100
Carbon Monoxide Alarm
Carbon monoxide enters through window at east side apartment
Kidnapping suspects from Left to Right: Zachary Delozier, Sara Gaudino, Isaiah Schryvers.
Iowa County official documents reveal suspect communication weeks before alleged kidnapping