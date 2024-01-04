Madison man sentenced after being found with 54 bags of marijuana

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man was sentenced Wednesday after being found with 54 bags of marijuana during a traffic stop in November 2022.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice said Robert Goldsberry, 29, was pulled over for speeding last year on Hwy. 51. Police could smell marijuana coming from inside the car before Goldsberry sped away, running several red lights.

Goldsberry then crashed into a traffic sign and ran. When he was finally arrested, he had $3,000 in his pockets, the DOJ said.

The 29-year-old’s car had 54 bags of marijuana, 156 oxycodone pills and a loaded gun, which was illegal as he was a prior felon. Officials said he had previously been convicted for armed robbery, substantial battery and drug dealing.

The man was sentenced to six years in federal prison. Judge William Conley explained the sentence came as a result of Goldsberry’s life in and out of prison and history dealing drugs.

