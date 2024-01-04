Madison Police Department creates new Hate Crimes Task Force

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new task force has been created by the Madison Police Department with hopes of identifying and preventing hate crimes.

In a release, the department says positions from within the department will form the force. This includes team members from MPD’s investigative, community outreach and records units. Their job is to investigate reported incidents related to hate crimes, help those affected when the incident is verified and work with the community to identify warning signs of any crimes that are bias-motivated.

“Our city has a long history of inclusivity and tolerance. No person in Madison should ever live in fear because of their status,” Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said.

The 90-day Hate Crime Task Force was created on January 3rd with the goal of addressing any bias-motivated threats, harassment and violence throughout the city of Madison. MPD says it will now go through a rigorous evaluation period.

The new force does not change how data related to hate crimes is reported, the U.S. Department of Justice already actively tracks any hate crimes on a state-by-state basis.

MPD says in 2023, the department referred a hate crime enhancer 21 times to the District Attorney.

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2024 WMTV. All rights reserved.