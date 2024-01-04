Man arrives to local hospital with gunshot wound, states Madison Police Department

Madison Police Department, Wisconsin
Madison Police Department, Wisconsin(WMTV)
By Alyssa Rodriguez
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is looking into an incident where a man was injured after accidently shooting himself.

At about 9:55 p.m. Wednesday, police officials responded to a gunshot incident at the 200 block of S. Park St in Madison. The man told police his gun went off and injured him while he was moving it.

After receiving treatment for his injuries, he was taken into Dane County Jail and is facing a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

As of Thursday afternoon, there have been no further updates on the incident.

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2024 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old abducted in Indiana found at Kwik Trip in Barneveld
Tree with damage seen near the intersection of Femrite Dr. and Buckeye Rd.
Monona Police chase ends in triple fatal crash, DCI investigating
Waialua couple Pedro and Sara welcomed their first children Madalena Kahana and Robert Ka'ala...
‘A gift from God’: Couple welcomes twins born hours apart over Christmas weekend
Traffic came to a crawl on the Beltline late Thursday morning as crews tried to corral a dog...
Dog found running along Beltline reunited with his family
High-speed chase in Dodge, Jefferson counties ends in 2 arrests

Latest News

Ashzianna Alexander, Mathias Lemos Castillo, and Dr. Jack Daniels as this year’s recipients of...
Martin Luther King, Jr. Humanitarian Award Honorees
No injuries reported after plane flips over at Middleton airport
No injuries reported after plane flips over at Middleton airport
Exploding toilet at a Dunkin’ store in Florida left a customer filthy and injured, lawsuit claims
Oregon Public Library’s new location set to open Thursday