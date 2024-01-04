Man arrives to local hospital with gunshot wound, states Madison Police Department

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is looking into an incident where a man was injured after accidently shooting himself.

At about 9:55 p.m. Wednesday, police officials responded to a gunshot incident at the 200 block of S. Park St in Madison. The man told police his gun went off and injured him while he was moving it.

After receiving treatment for his injuries, he was taken into Dane County Jail and is facing a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

As of Thursday afternoon, there have been no further updates on the incident.

