Martin Luther King, Jr. Humanitarian Award Honorees announced by Dane County Executive Parisi and Madison Mayor Rhodes-Conway

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and City of Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced Thursday the recipients of the combined City-County Humanitarian Awards honoring Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The award winners were Ashzianna Alexander, Mathias Lemos Castillo, and Dr. Jack Daniels, and were selected by the City-County Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commission. The recipients were chosen due to best representing the values of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., states the press release sent on Thursday.

“Ashzianna, Mathias, and Dr. Daniels all embody the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. through their dedication to serve our community and build a better tomorrow,” County Executive Parisi said. “Whether it be Ashzianna’s skills as a youth leader, Mathias’ efforts to build community, or Dr. Daniels’ legacy in higher education, each recipient has dedicated themselves to making our community a better place to call home. Congratulations to each honoree for receiving this award.”

Mayor Rhodes-Conway added that “Ms. Alexander has advocated for youth for years, doing the hard work and never shying away from the truth. Dr. Daniels has led Madison College’s cultural transformation through collaborative government and alignment with principles of equity and inclusion. And Mathias Lemos Castillo has focused his work on building community and engaging voices that are not always heard.”

The awards will be presented by the City and County on Monday, Jan. 15 at 6 p.m. at the annual City-County Martin Luther King, Jr. Observance.

For more information, head over to http://mlkingcoalition.org.

