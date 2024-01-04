MOPD: Chase policy will change temporarily after deadly crash

By Philomena Lindquist
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 3:10 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Monona Police Chief released a statement with new details about the New Year’s Day deadly crash that left three people dead after a police chase. Wednesday’s statement also revealed a temporary policy change.

Chief Brian Chaney of MOPD says that his department has worked “tirelessly to discourage dangerous driving behavior,” and called the crash “tragic” in his recorded statement posted to the Monona Community Media YouTube page.

Chaney said that the three people who died in that crash were all adults. Two of them were 30 years old, and one was 19 years old. Authorities have still not confirmed the names of any of the victims. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office says no more information is able to be released until January 11th.

Chaney also said in his statement that MOPD has decided to “focus” any of their chase efforts on suspects who they believe are involved in dangerous and violent felony offenses for now.

This is a departure from MOPD’s previous policy, which states Monona officers can pursue a chase whenever someone is “attempting to evade arrest or detention by fleeing in a vehicle” after police have asked or signaled them to stop.

Days before this crash happened, Chaney spoke about his department’s commitment to curbing dangerous driving, including the use of police chases. He said in a statement on Facebook, “I witnessed firsthand the level of dangerous driving behavior that takes place during this hour of night – making several necessary traffic stops myself resulting in both citations and warnings.”

The new, limited chase policy, will be in place “while members of the Monona community and its elected officials have the opportunity to weigh in on what is best for Monona,” according to Chaney in his latest statement.

Chaney also confirmed that the Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into this crash. The DCI is a division of the Wisconsin Department of Justice. Chaney says that MOPD is cooperating fully with DCI.

