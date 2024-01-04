Oregon Public Library’s new location set to open Thursday

A Grand Opening celebration will be held at the new location on Thursday.
A Grand Opening celebration will be held at the new location on Thursday.
By Mackenzie Davis
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 5:11 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OREGON, Wis. (WMTV) - After about a month of being closed, the Oregon Public Library will open its doors at a new location at 200 N Alpine Parkway on Thursday, Jan. 4.

A Grand Opening celebration will be held at the new location on Thursday with a ribbon cutting at 4 p.m., followed by a party from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information about the project, go to New Library Project Update.

