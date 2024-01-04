Oregon Public Library’s new location set to open Thursday

OREGON, Wis. (WMTV) - After about a month of being closed, the Oregon Public Library will open its doors at a new location at 200 N Alpine Parkway on Thursday, Jan. 4.

A Grand Opening celebration will be held at the new location on Thursday with a ribbon cutting at 4 p.m., followed by a party from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information about the project, go to New Library Project Update.

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2024 WMTV. All rights reserved.