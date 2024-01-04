Parents arrested after death of infant

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two parents are facing charges after the death of an infant.

According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office, the infant died at UW Children’s Hospital back on December 27th.

Law enforcement say the parents were recently taken into custody by the Madison Police Department with the assistance of the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI)

23-year-old Maria Guadulupe Atlahua-Aguas and 24-year-old Azariel Aguilar-Gonzalex both of Belmont appeared in court on January 3rd.

They are facing first degree reckless homicide, physical abuse of a child, repeated acts of bodily harm, both as a party to a crime.

Both of them are in custody of the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation a collaborative effort between Lafayette County Sheriff, DCI, Belmont Police, Darlington Police, and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

