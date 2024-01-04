Sunshine Returns Today

Sunshine with light wind today

Snow chances this weekend

First Alert Day Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We will have sunshine returning to the region today. High-pressure drifting in from the northwest will pass directly across southern Wisconsin today. That ridge will bring in the sunshine, but also very light wind.

Wind chills won’t be much of an issue for today, but temperatures will be a little cooler than yesterday.

What’s Coming Up...

By tomorrow, a wave of low pressure is expected to pass by to the south of here. That system will bring an increase in clouds overnight tonight. Mostly cloudy skies, but dry conditions will hang around tomorrow. The low will force moisture northward Saturday and there’s a decent shot at picking up at least some light snow and flurries during the daytime hours of Saturday.

Looking Ahead...

The weather should be quieting down Saturday night and Sunday with only a few flurries possible. We will then focus on a stronger system that is expected to develop over the southern plains and make its way to the northeast from there.

This system is going to bring in an increased probability of snowfall and chances of more significant accumulation. Since the system could have an impact on travel, WMTV First Alert, meteorologists have posted a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday of next week. We will keep a close eye on the system and provide updates leading to its arrival.

WMTV First Alert Meteorologists have post a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday of Next Week. Accumulating snow is expected to create travel impacts. (wmtv)

