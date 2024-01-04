Sunshine Returns Today

Snow Likely Next Week
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:13 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Sunshine with light wind today
  • Snow chances this weekend
  • First Alert Day Tuesday
Download the First Alert Weather app
iPhone/iPad
Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We will have sunshine returning to the region today. High-pressure drifting in from the northwest will pass directly across southern Wisconsin today. That ridge will bring in the sunshine, but also very light wind.

Wind chills won’t be much of an issue for today, but temperatures will be a little cooler than yesterday.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

By tomorrow, a wave of low pressure is expected to pass by to the south of here. That system will bring an increase in clouds overnight tonight. Mostly cloudy skies, but dry conditions will hang around tomorrow. The low will force moisture northward Saturday and there’s a decent shot at picking up at least some light snow and flurries during the daytime hours of Saturday.

Looking Ahead...

The weather should be quieting down Saturday night and Sunday with only a few flurries possible. We will then focus on a stronger system that is expected to develop over the southern plains and make its way to the northeast from there.

This system is going to bring in an increased probability of snowfall and chances of more significant accumulation. Since the system could have an impact on travel, WMTV First Alert, meteorologists have posted a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday of next week. We will keep a close eye on the system and provide updates leading to its arrival.

WMTV First Alert Meteorologists have post a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday of Next Week....
WMTV First Alert Meteorologists have post a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday of Next Week. Accumulating snow is expected to create travel impacts.(wmtv)

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old abducted in Indiana found at Kwik Trip in Barneveld
Tree with damage seen near the intersection of Femrite Dr. and Buckeye Rd.
Monona Police chase ends in triple fatal crash, DCI investigating
Waialua couple Pedro and Sara welcomed their first children Madalena Kahana and Robert Ka'ala...
‘A gift from God’: Couple welcomes twins born hours apart over Christmas weekend
Traffic came to a crawl on the Beltline late Thursday morning as crews tried to corral a dog...
Dog found running along Beltline reunited with his family
High-speed chase in Dodge, Jefferson counties ends in 2 arrests

Latest News

Before the snow comes back this weekend
Several Chances of Snow In The Forecast
We're looking at Saturday and Tuesday for our next chance of stormy weather
Tracking Storms
Clouds today with a flurries possible in the afternoon.
Few flurries possible today
Better snow chances next week
Few flurries possible today