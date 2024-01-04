WWII Purple Heart, Distinguished Service Cross recipient turns 100

Jack Hall, recipient of the Distinguished Service Cross and Purple Heart, turned 100 Wednesday.
Jack Hall, recipient of the Distinguished Service Cross and Purple Heart, turned 100 Wednesday.
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Jan. 3, 2024
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A WWII veteran who earned a Distinguished Service Cross, Purple Heart, and other recognitions turned 100 Wednesday.

Happy birthday to Army Staff Sgt. Jack Hall!

Jack Hall, recipient of the Distinguished Service Cross and Purple Heart, turned 100 Wednesday.
Jack Hall, recipient of the Distinguished Service Cross and Purple Heart, turned 100 Wednesday.(WMTV-TV)

Hall is a lifelong Madison resident, having graduated from Madison West High School.

He says his secret to a long life is good genes. He likes to take life slowly.

““I’m one of those guys that’s one step a day,” Hall said. “One step forward, another step forward. That’s the way the ball bounces.”

Hall enlisted in the Army in 1942, fighting in Southern France for months in 1944. He destroyed an enemy roadblock, earning the Distinguished Service Cross.

He was discharged in 1945 after being shot in the chest by an enemy sniper, leading him to earn the Purple Heart. He was also awarded the Bronze Star and the French Legion of Honor.

A celebration was held at the William Simon Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #8216 Wednesday evening.

