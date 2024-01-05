Are You Ready For Snow?

We have multiple chances in the upcoming days
Here are some of the day's we're tracking
Here are some of the day's we're tracking
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
  • Flurries begin overnight
  • Some sun for Sunday & Monday
  • Greater snow potential for Tuesday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today we had a teasing of the sun before the clouds took over again.  The clouds are all associated with a storm brewing southwest of us.  This storm will be just one of the storms that will begin our wintry weather pattern change that will continue even past next weekend.

Clouds will stay with us for the rest of the evening, and after midnight we’ll begin to see the chance of flurries.  Most of our counties except for our northwester ones, will be waking up tomorrow morning with at least a dusting on the ground.  Off and on snow will continue through the rest of the morning and into the afternoon.  Accumulations will be small, a dusting to possibly 1/2″.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Sunday and Monday will be our break before our next storm arrives.  Both days will give us a mix of clouds and sun and highs in the mid-30s.  Then Tuesday begins our First Alert Day as a major winter storm intensifies and moves out of the plains.  We’re still a few days out, but both models that we use keep the storm south of us.  We will be dealing with weather from the top part of the storm.  Intensity and amount are still in question, but at this point, we are possibly looking at 1-3″ for most areas with some local areas possibly seeing up to 5″.  We will continue to monitor the track of this storm because if it shifts more south, then we will get less snow, and vice versa, if it tracks more north, then more snow or a wintry mix could be in the forecast.

Looking Ahead...

For the snow enthusiasts, we are seeing some flurries on the maps for Wednesday night, then possibly heavier snow on Saturday, and then again, the following Monday.

