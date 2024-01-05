Badgers' goaltender McClellan named National Goaltender of the Month

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin senior goaltender Kyle McClellan was named the Hockey Commissioners Association national Goaltender of the Month for December.

Kyle McClellan's December



5-0-0, 0.8 GAA, .970 save %, 3 shutouts



HCA National Goaltender of the Month#75thSeason || #NextChapter pic.twitter.com/BuNu7R3uDv — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) January 5, 2024

The Badgers were 5-0-0 during December. The 6′1, 185-pound senior played in all five games and put up three shutouts. McClellan had a 0.80 goals-against average and a .970 save percentage last month.

He had 29 saves against Ohio State on December 1, then 21 the following night for a sweep of the Buckeyes. McClellan had a pair of 3-0 wins over Air Force and Northeastern for 55 saves in the 2023 Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off.

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2024 WMTV. All rights reserved.