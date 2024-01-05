Badgers' goaltender McClellan named National Goaltender of the Month

By Anderley Penwell
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin senior goaltender Kyle McClellan was named the Hockey Commissioners Association national Goaltender of the Month for December.

The Badgers were 5-0-0 during December. The 6′1, 185-pound senior played in all five games and put up three shutouts. McClellan had a 0.80 goals-against average and a .970 save percentage last month.

He had 29 saves against Ohio State on December 1, then 21 the following night for a sweep of the Buckeyes. McClellan had a pair of 3-0 wins over Air Force and Northeastern for 55 saves in the 2023 Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off.

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2024 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old abducted in Indiana found at Kwik Trip in Barneveld
Tree with damage seen near the intersection of Femrite Dr. and Buckeye Rd.
Monona Police chase ends in triple fatal crash, DCI investigating
High-speed chase in Dodge, Jefferson counties ends in 2 arrests
Pamela Bradshaw rang in 2024 by winning $1 million and becoming Powerball's first millionaire...
‘I’m so blessed’: Woman becomes Powerball’s first millionaire of the year
Home surveillance video captured the moment a house cat immediately stepped in and chased off...
Cat protects family dog from coyote attack

Latest News

Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love celebrates his touchdown run with Jon Runyan during the first...
Packers chasing postseason berth as they attempt to beat Bears for 10th straight time
The Razorback WR coach is reportedly joining Wisconsin in the same role.
Badgers name Kenny Guiton as wide receivers coach
LNL Anchors Rhyan Henson and Ryan Piers review the biggest games of the 2023 College Football...
LNL: College Football Bowl Season 2023 Preview Week 3
News 2 at Ten
Paxton vs. Leyton Boys Basketball Highlights