Badgers' goaltender McClellan named National Goaltender of the Month
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin senior goaltender Kyle McClellan was named the Hockey Commissioners Association national Goaltender of the Month for December.
The Badgers were 5-0-0 during December. The 6′1, 185-pound senior played in all five games and put up three shutouts. McClellan had a 0.80 goals-against average and a .970 save percentage last month.
He had 29 saves against Ohio State on December 1, then 21 the following night for a sweep of the Buckeyes. McClellan had a pair of 3-0 wins over Air Force and Northeastern for 55 saves in the 2023 Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off.
