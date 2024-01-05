Badgers name Kenny Guiton as wide receivers coach

By Anderley Penwell
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Badgers hired Kenny Guiton as the new wide receivers coach, replacing Mike Brown, who took the same job at Notre Dame.

Guiton spent the last three seasons in the same position at Arkansas. He had previous stops at Houston (2017-2018,) Louisiana Tech (2019,) Colorado State (2020.) He was also the interim offensive coordinator this year for the Razorbacks.

Guiton is a former Ohio State quarterback, who played for the Buckeyes from 2009-2013. He played in 22 games while throwing for 893 yards and 16 touchdowns. He started two games his senior year and threw a program-record six first-half touchdown Passes against Florida A&M.

