Beloit Police trying to I.D. images connected to child sex assault investigation

Beloit PD looking to identify these images.
Beloit PD looking to identify these images.(Beloit Police Dept.)
By Taylor Bowden
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Police department is trying to identify a vehicle and a person connected to an ongoing child sexual assault investigation.

In a post to Facebook, the department shows two images. One of an individual and the other of a black GMC Terrain. If you have any information, or recognize the images, you are asked to contact Detective Buroker with the Beloit Police Department at (608) 364-6840.

BPD says you can also submit a tip with the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at this link here.

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

