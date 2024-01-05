Eastern Conference December Player of the Month goes to Giannis Antetokounmpo

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NBA announced Thursday morning that Giannis Antetokounmpo, forward for the Milwaukee Bucks, was awarded Eastern Conference Player of the Month for December. This honor marks Antetokounmpo’s 10th Player of the Month in his career.

Antetokounmpo averaged 32.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game, and led the Bucks to an 11-2 record in December. The Dec. 13 vs. Indiana game proved to be historic for the player as he set franchise records for points (64), free throws attempted (32), and free throws made (24).

Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to the highest-scoring December in NBA history and was shooting a league-high seven times.

He now averages 30.8 points (4th in NBA), 11.3 rebounds (6th in NBA), and 5.8 assists per game.

