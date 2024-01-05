The Edgewater’s iconic ice rink celebrates another season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - While Madison’s lakes aren’t frozen over for people to enjoy winter activities quite yet, The Edgewater’s Ice Rink is open for another exciting year.

The ice rink has special chillers under the ice to make sure it stays frozen for skaters. However, wind and rain can affect skating conditions, so in the event of high wind speeds or rain, the rink will close temporarily for safety precautions.

“We keep our prices at the same prices as the city rinks because we really want to welcome Madison to the Edgewater to enjoy this beautiful view,” Edgewater Hotel Company’s Senior Vice President and COO Amy Supple said. “It’s just a magical place down here with all the lights and the lake and the capitol in the background.”

Rink hours and tickets can be found here.

Skate rentals are available for $3.

Check The Edgewater’s Ice Rink website before heading out to skate to make sure it’s open.

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2024 WMTV. All rights reserved.