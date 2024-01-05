The Edgewater’s iconic ice rink celebrates another season

While Madison’s lakes aren’t frozen over for people to enjoy winter activities quite yet, The Edgewater’s Ice Rink is open for another exciting year.
By Mackenzie Davis
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:36 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - While Madison’s lakes aren’t frozen over for people to enjoy winter activities quite yet, The Edgewater’s Ice Rink is open for another exciting year.

The ice rink has special chillers under the ice to make sure it stays frozen for skaters. However, wind and rain can affect skating conditions, so in the event of high wind speeds or rain, the rink will close temporarily for safety precautions.

“We keep our prices at the same prices as the city rinks because we really want to welcome Madison to the Edgewater to enjoy this beautiful view,” Edgewater Hotel Company’s Senior Vice President and COO Amy Supple said. “It’s just a magical place down here with all the lights and the lake and the capitol in the background.”

Rink hours and tickets can be found here.

Skate rentals are available for $3.

Check The Edgewater’s Ice Rink website before heading out to skate to make sure it’s open.

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2024 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old abducted in Indiana found at Kwik Trip in Barneveld
Tree with damage seen near the intersection of Femrite Dr. and Buckeye Rd.
Monona Police chase ends in triple fatal crash, DCI investigating
High-speed chase in Dodge, Jefferson counties ends in 2 arrests
Pamela Bradshaw rang in 2024 by winning $1 million and becoming Powerball's first millionaire...
‘I’m so blessed’: Woman becomes Powerball’s first millionaire of the year
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain

Latest News

Police were dispatched on Oct. 19 just before 7 p.m. to the area of Highway 10 and Highway 22-54
Semi crashes close Hwy 151 for 9 hours, spilling contents as trailer falls
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks to pass the ball while defended by...
Eastern Conference December Player of the Month goes to Giannis Antetokounmpo
FILE - Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers speaks at a campaign stop, Oct. 27, 2022, in...
Wisconsin governor who called for marijuana legalization says he’ll back limited GOP proposal
While Madison’s lakes aren’t frozen over for people to enjoy winter activities quite yet, The...
The Edgewater’s iconic ice rink celebrates another season
The victims' cause of death is still under investigation.
Driver, passengers named in deadly crash following City of Monona Police chase