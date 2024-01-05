A Few Snow Showers and Flurries This Weekend

More Clouds today

Little, If Any Accumulation This Weekend

First Alert Day Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Quiet but cloudy weather is in the forecast for today. We have low pressure developing to the south of here. That low pressure system will pass through the mid-Mississippi Valley over the next 48 hours. Out ahead of the low, we are seeing a surge of moisture northward into southern Wisconsin. That has resulted in clouds across the region. Those clouds will hang around tonight, tomorrow, and into Sunday as well.

What’s Coming Up...

As far as precipitation is concerned, there will be very little of that around here through the weekend. As the low begins to move through the Ohio Valley, a few flakes of snow may fly around here Saturday morning. Little if any accumulation is anticipated.

Dry weather is expected Saturday night into Sunday with more clouds hanging around on Monday as well.

Looking Ahead...

A larger storm will come into play on Tuesday. That storm system potentially could bring more significant accumulation to portions of southern Wisconsin. I would plan on a few inches of snow at this point, but there still are a lot of questions on the exact track, and how warm it will be. WMTV Meteorologists have posted a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday.

If temperatures rise anymore than expected to we could have some rain mixed in. A second system is anticipated to cruise through on Thursday. This clipper will bring another round of potential accumulation.

WMTV First Alert Meteorologists have post a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday of Next Week. Accumulating snow is expected to create travel impacts. (wmtv)

