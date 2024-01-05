Juneau Co. Sheriff’s Office releases images of possible witness vehicles in the area where Leya Stewart disappeared

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office has released images of vehicles they believe belong to witnesses who were seen in the area during the disappearance of Leya Stewart.

Six months have passed since Stewart disappeared. With the assistance of the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), Wisconsin Crime Lab, and the Wisconsin Statewide Intelligence Center (WSIC), Juneau County Sherriff’s Office has conducted numerous vehicle searches, ground searches, drone search, and interviews.

On Thursday, the office released images of vehicles they allege were seen on July 4, 2023, between 1:15 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. in the area of 19th Ave. north of 43rd St. They believe these are possible witnesses and looking to get in contact with the individuals.

If anyone has any information regarding Leya’s disappearance or are able to identify the vehicles shown, the Juneau office asks to contact them and speak with Detective Shaun Goyette.

To contact the sheriff’s office, one can reach them at (608) 847-5649

