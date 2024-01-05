Madison teen says they were scammed out of more than $1,000 by pretend Milwaukee police officer

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison teen claims someone pretending to be a Milwaukee police officer scammed them out of more than $1000.

The Madison Police Department responded to the incident Wednesday night, and the teen alleges that he was contacted by a Milwaukee police officer back in December.

They go on to allege that the pretend officer had asked for the money to cover a psych evaluation needed for their criminal investigation and would be refunded once the investigation was completed.

The teen had paid the “officer” via Apple Pay and preceded to contact them when they did not receive their refund. The caller ID of the scammer was made to appear as if it came from a Milwaukee Police Department line.

The Madison Police Department reminds everyone that actual officers will never ask for payment for a criminal investigation.

