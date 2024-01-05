Magic to retire Shaquille O’Neal’s No. 32 jersey

FILE -- Orlando Magic center Shaquille O'Neal (32) hangs from the rim after a slam-dunk during...
FILE -- Orlando Magic center Shaquille O'Neal (32) hangs from the rim after a slam-dunk during the first quarter of their NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinal game against the Atlanta Hawks, May 8, 1996, in Orlando, Fla.(AP Photo/Peter Cosgrove, File)
By The Associated Press and Tim Reynolds, AP basketball writer
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Shaquille O’Neal’s number will be retired Feb. 13 by the Orlando Magic, who will become the third NBA franchise to give that tribute to the four-time champion and Basketball Hall of Famer.

O’Neal will be the first player to get a jersey number — he wore No. 32 in Orlando — retired by the Magic. The Los Angeles Lakers retired his No. 34 jersey in April 2013, and the Miami Heat retired his No. 32 jersey in December 2016. O’Neal won three titles with the Lakers, and another with the Heat.

“When someone asks who was the first player to officially put the Orlando Magic on the map, the answer is simple — Shaquille O’Neal,” Orlando Magic CEO Alex Martins said. “He took this franchise to new heights, both on and off the court, and his legacy is still felt within our organization today. On behalf of the DeVos family, we are excited to honor Shaquille by raising No. 32 into the rafters of the Kia Center, where it will remain forever.”

O’Neal was the No. 1 pick in the 1992 NBA draft by the Magic, and he spent his first four pro seasons in Orlando before leaving for the Lakers in 1996. He was the NBA’s rookie of the year for Orlando in 1993, was an All-Star in all four of his seasons with the Magic, led them to their first NBA Finals in 1995, and still ranks among the franchise’s career leaders in several categories, including blocked shots (second, 824), rebounds (third, 3,691) and points scored (sixth, 8,019).

The decision was announced on TNT’s “NBA Tip-Off” on Thursday, the show that O’Neal has been part of for several years. O’Neal said he was particularly thankful to Rich DeVos — the original owner of the Magic, who died in 2018 — for bringing him to Orlando.

“It was a great four years there,” O’Neal said on the show. “I just wanted to come in and just make a name for myself. ... I’d like to thank the city of Orlando, like to thank the Orlando Magic organization. Appreciate you very much.”

The Magic have seen three other players wear No. 32 since O’Neal left in 1996. Jeremy Richardson donned it for 12 games in the 2008-09 season, Justin Harper wore it for 14 games in the 2011-12 season and C.J. Watson had it for 95 games over two seasons from 2015 through 2017.

The retirement ceremony will follow Orlando’s game against Oklahoma City, which will be televised on TNT. O’Neal went into the Magic Hall of Fame in 2015, the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016, and was named to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team in 2021.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old abducted in Indiana found at Kwik Trip in Barneveld
Tree with damage seen near the intersection of Femrite Dr. and Buckeye Rd.
Monona Police chase ends in triple fatal crash, DCI investigating
High-speed chase in Dodge, Jefferson counties ends in 2 arrests
Pamela Bradshaw rang in 2024 by winning $1 million and becoming Powerball's first millionaire...
‘I’m so blessed’: Woman becomes Powerball’s first millionaire of the year
Home surveillance video captured the moment a house cat immediately stepped in and chased off...
Cat protects family dog from coyote attack

Latest News

Colorado ex-police officer Randy Roedema speaks on his behalf during sentencing at the Adams...
Ex-Colorado police officer who killed Elijah McClain gets 14 months in jail, avoids prison
Local residents pray during a candlelight vigil following a shooting at Perry High School,...
Iowa principal critically injured in school shooting risked himself to protect students, police say
A map from the U.S. Geological Survey shows the macroseismic intensity of a moderate...
A magnitude 4.2 earthquake shakes a wide area of Southern California
Here are some of the day's we're tracking
Are You Ready For Snow?
The U.S Supreme Court is photographed on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, in Washington. The Supreme...
The Supreme Court allows Idaho to enforce its strict abortion ban, even in medical emergencies