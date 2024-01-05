Man arrested one month after deadly Iowa Co. crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The man involved in a deadly crash in December has been arrested by the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office.

The department says deputies arrested 54-year-old Thomas D. Naughtin of Blanchardville just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday night. Naughtin is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. Back on December 5th, Naughtin was involved in a crash that killed 69-year-old Gary Gruenenfelder. Both were taken to the hospital after the crash where Gruenenfelder later died.

The Sheriff’s office says Naughtin had five prior OWI convictions before the fatal crash. They add, Naughtin now remains in the Iowa County Jail.

