Middleton skier to compete for Gold Medal in 2024 Winter Youth Olympics.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Middleton skier is going for gold. It will the 17-year-old’s first time representing the United States in the Winter Youth Olympics hosted in South Korea.

For Estella Hassrick, it’s been quite the journey.

She started skiing when she was just four years old. Thirteen years later, through lots of training and practice, Estella now finds herself on the biggest stage.

“I’ve always really loved skiing,” Estella said.

Estella’s ski jump career started at the Blackhawk Ski Club.

“It took a little while to catch on, but when I was about 11 or 12, stuff really started to start snowballing,” Estella said.

Her talents quickly unfolded and began competing on a national level.

“Once I started winning stuff and became a little more competitive... kind of just started to click in my head that I had... a future with the sport,” Estella said.

Estella’s rapid success caught the eye of Karl Denney, who now trains and coaches Estella out of Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

“One of the breakthroughs that she had leading up is that she just totally shed the feat of going to the bottom of the hill,” Estella said.

Once she was old enough to qualify for the Youth Olympics, Estella took up the opportunity head on.

“The whole conversation was just about, you know you’ve seen it work in training. So just trust it,” Denney said. “I told her, ‘Don’t try to pull some rabbit out of the hat,’ and she did in spades. It was crazy.”

Now qualified, the Middleton native is set to face the world’s best in the Youth Olympics ski jump competition and hopes to bring home the gold.

“I’m just going to do the best I can and have fun with the experience,” Estella said.

The Youth Olympic games begin Jan. 19. Estella will compete on Jan. 20. To watch her compete, you can click here.

