Milton breeder devastated after 25 puppies killed in fire

MILTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Milton dog breeder is still in shock after she said a New Year’s Day fire killed 25 of her puppies.

Katy Sperle said the building is a disconnected part of their home that was furnaced, dry walled and meant to keep 25 puppies and their mother warm inside a 10 by 10 kennel.

Sperle breeds Corgis and Mini Australian Shepherds.

Sperle said the fire happened between 4 and 5 p.m. Monday when she was at a movie with some of her children. She said her husband Bjorn was at home with other children, heard a loud boom, looked outside and saw the building engulfed in flames.

”He was pretty traumatized,” Sperle said. “He was trying to save them and pull them from the burning as much as he could, collapsed from the smoke inhalation and the ambulance came.”

Sperle said her husband’s hands and feet were burned as while he attempted to rescue the puppies.

Twelve older dogs in the same small building survived because they were able to run out through the doggy doors.

”But the puppies that we lost were too little to go outside in the cold,” Sperle said. “So, they were confined inside to a big ten by kennel.”

Sperle’s friend Jeni D. started a GoFundMe to help her rebuild a dog building that burned down on Monday.

Sperle said her neighbors and church community donated dog food and supplies to help temporarily get the family through the trauma.

The Lakeside Fire Department has not responded to WMTV 15 News’ inquiry about what caused the fire.

Sperle said she does not know what caused the blaze.

